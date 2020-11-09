After terrible offensive showing, Buccaneers will need whatever they can get from Antonio Brown  

"When you're down 28, you're not running the ball, the pressure is coming," said coach Bruce Arians of Brady's poor showing. "Still no excuse for interceptions, but he was getting hit. It's definitely not on him."

Arians called the loss "shocking."

Brown was such a non-factor in his first game that he did not do a post-game interview and neither Arians nor Brady were asked about him. It seemed clear a few times during the game that Brown might have not been where Brady expected him to be, an indication Brown is not yet entirely familiar with the playbook. Given the whipping the Bucs – heretofore thought to be the NFC's best team – endured, it seems fitting that Brown's most visible contribution was slamming into Saints safety Marcus Williams after Brown appeared to run the wrong route and Brady's pass intended for him sailed in Williams' hands for Brady's second interception of the game. The first interception also came on a pass intended for Brown. Brown finished with three catches on five targets for 31 yards.

That does not mean that Brady's attention to Brown is going to lead the Bucs down the path to certain ruin. It does mean that that brief glimpse of chemistry in Patriots uniforms, and the news that Brown is bunking at Brady's Tampa home, does not ensure instant success. But the answer to the question about whether the Bucs need Brown and the potential problems that often accompany him in the first place came early in the second half, when receiver ﻿Mike Evans﻿ was hurt (he later returned). Evans and ﻿Chris Godwin﻿ – who was wearing a splint on his left hand because he recently had surgery on his index finger – have struggled to remain healthy and on the field in the first half of the season. Being able to slip a former All-Pro into one of those vacancies is the kind of depth any coach and quarterback of a Super Bowl contender prays for. When Brown reached up to snatch a ball from the air in the third quarter, it was a brief glimpse into what the Bucs hope they will get from him and what they obviously will need.