NFL All-Analytics Team: Lamar Jackson, Stephon Gilmore stand out

My models love Thomas' game, both when he's the subject of a target and as a decoy when he is not. Thomas, of course, set an NFL record with 149 receptions, 91 of which netted his team a first down (most in the NFL), along with nine touchdowns. NGS shows that 97 of his receptions came on short passes, which was 35 more than anyone else. But don't overlook his impact on deeper passes. Thomas caught 68.3 percent of his targets of 10-plus air yards, the best rate in the NFL among those with a minimum of 25 such targets, per NGS. When not the subject of the pass, his ability to attract the opponent's best and/or multiple defensive backs ranked third last season, per my computer vision (as measured by which defenders are near him and their proximity to him).