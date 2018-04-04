NFC West Roster Reset: Los Angeles Rams clearly going for it all

Arizona Cardinals: How many games will Bradford start? Mike Glennon? Quarterback C? The Cardinals did themselves a solid with the Pugh signing, but Larry Fitzgerald has to be looking around in that locker room and questioning why he returned. Arizona lacks weapons at receiver after watching both Browns (John and Jaron) leave and has a multitude of areas where it could turn in the draft -- including (but not limited to) receiver, cornerback, defensive tackle (a 1-technique next to Robert Nkemdiche) and quarterback. On the clock at No. 15, this could be a case of taking the best player available within those needs. Credit is due to Keim for at least attempting to patch up that line with Pugh and Smith, creating a decent group on paper when joined with Iupati and center A.Q. Shipley. Even with the low-risk, medium-reward potential of wideout Brice Butler (signed to a two-year deal Monday), there's plenty more work to be done.