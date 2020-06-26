NFC West inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

IMPACT ROOKIES





Javon Kinlaw, defensive tackle: The 49ers are looking for Kinlaw to make an immediate impact as a three-technique. He can be a disruptive player in both run and pass situations, but, based on what I saw on his college tape, he must become more disciplined with his gap responsibilities. I think that can be achieved.





Brandon Aiyuk, wide receiver/return specialist: Aiyuk, the 25th overall pick in this year's draft, can be another playmaker opposite Deebo Samuel -- or play in place of him while Samuel recovers from injury. Aiyuk's best asset is his ability to run after the catch, as he averaged 10.9 YAC in his final season with Arizona State in 2019, per PFF. Expect Jimmy Garoppolo to get him the ball on short passes and screens, where he'll do the most damage. However, Aiyuk won't be limited to short and quick passes, as his size and physicality will allow him to be an asset on downfield plays, too. Aiyuk could make an impact on special teams as a kick returner, as well.