NFC North inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles

IMPACT ROOKIES





Cole Kmet, tight end: A year ago, the Bears had no presence at tight end, so the rookie second-round pick fills a huge need. Chicago also added Jimmy Graham this offseason to be the "move" tight end as a player who isn't asked to block a lot on the line of scrimmage but could line up in the slot or as an H-back. However, Kmet will give the team a big, physical target who can go inside and earn YAC as a strong runner. He offers more potential as a blocker than Graham.





Jaylon Johnson, cornerback: The rookie is a very good press and zone cornerback. The Bears have one proven corner in Kyle Fuller and look for Johnson to compete for the other spot on the outside. If he can come through, along with other parts of the defense, this unit could return to 2018 form.