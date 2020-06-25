NFC South inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

ONE ADDITIONAL STORYLINE

What will the offense look like with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski? Once Brady masters the playbook, he and the offensive staff will meet to find common ground on what they want the offense to look like. An example of what we might see: The Bucs have emphasized the deep ball, while Brady and the Pats did not. But now that Brady has some legit deep threats, we could expect him to let it fly more in 2020. On the other hand, tight ends have been a big part of the Pats' offense but haven't in Tampa. Now with Gronk coming out of retirement, expect that position to become a bigger part of the game plan. Ultimately, the goal is to keep the offensive production at the highest levels (the Bucs ranked third in total offense in each of the last two seasons) but cut down on turnovers by 75 percent (Winston had 30 INTs in 2019; Brady had 29 over the last four seasons combined).