NFC East inside intel: Vital rookies, key position battles, juicy subplots

ONE ADDITIONAL STORYLINE

How much will Daniel Jones develop in Year 2? The Giants are emphasizing two areas of focus for the 23-year-old quarterback: decreasing his turnovers and executing the offense. With Jones coming off a rookie campaign in which he had 23 giveaways (including a whopping 11 lost fumbles), new coordinator Jason Garrett's offense should help the passer cut down on fumbles by getting the ball out quickly. One of the reasons Jones fumbled so many times in 2019 (18 total): He was looking to make big plays downfield, taking his hand off the ball to "reload" and making himself vulnerable to defenders. Jones has the offseason to learn how to read the defense quicker and to know when to get the ball out. Protecting the ball will be stressed in practice with more drills. The more comfortable Jones becomes with the offense, the more he can focus on simply executing it, and not trying to win the game by himself.