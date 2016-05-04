NFC West draft grades: Seahawks, Rams collect impact players

The grade on the Rams' 2016 class will hinge on the performance of Jared Goff as the team's new franchise quarterback. Los Angeles essentially mortgaged the farm to jump up to the top overall spot for the Cal product, so the pressure will be on him to help the Rams become perennial contenders in the NFC. Some observers question whether Goff can transition effectively into a pro quarterback after honing his skills in the "Bear Raid" system, but the pinpoint passer is deadly accurate, and his distribution skills could make the Rams' offense more dangerous with a cast of "catch and run" specialists on the perimeter. To that point, the Rams deserve credit for snagging Tyler Higbee, Temarrick Hemingway, Pharoh Cooper and Mike Thomas to provide their young passer with athletic weapons to target on quick-rhythm passes. With coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead surrounding Goff with a host of young, athletic playmakers on the perimeter, the top pick could make an immediate impact as a Day 1 starter. GRADE: B-