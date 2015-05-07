NFC South draft grades: Falcons improve on both sides of ball

3) NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: Coach Sean Payton and GM Mickey Loomis were intent on reshaping the roster through a series of savvy moves on draft day. The Saints upgraded the offensive line with the selection Andrus Peat. The big-bodied left tackle isn't the nimblest athlete, but he displays the balance and body control to snuff out pass rushers on the edge. Also, he exhibits the power to move defenders off the ball in the running game -- that's essential, given New Orleans' desire to field a balanced offense. Defensively, the Saints added some toughness and athleticism with the selections of linebackers Stephone Anthony and Hau'oli Kikaha and cornerback P.J. Williams. Those three should provide immediate contributions as rookie role players on a defense that should get back to its attacking ways under coordinator Rob Ryan. Williams, in particular, could be a key weapon as a physical corner with a diverse skill set. He could thrive as a sub-package defender in the Saints' aggressive defense. GRADE: B