NFC South: Bucs upgrade talent; Panthers score with late picks

The Panthers were without a first-round pick after trading it away last season for Everette Brown, so they had to patiently wait for a top player to fall to them in the second round. Unexpectedly, the team landed a potential franchise quarterback in Jimmy Clausen after the top-10 talent fell out of the first round. In the subsequent rounds, the team added much-needed depth to their defensive line and receiving corps. While some would categorize Armanti Edwards as a reach in the third round, his ability to bring an explosive element as a receiver/returner prompted the team to move up to get him. The Panthers were expected to struggle adding talent due to a lack of picks, but the overall quality of their draft haul is worthy of solid marks across the board.