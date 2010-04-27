 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Grades

NFC South: Bucs upgrade talent; Panthers score with late picks

Published: Apr 27, 2010 at 11:45 AM
Headshot_Author_Bucky_Brooks_1400x1000
Bucky Brooks

NFL.com Analyst

NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks is handing out grades for each team following the 2010 NFL Draft. Check back daily as he breaks down each team, division by division.

![](/teams/profile?team=TB)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: B+

The Buccaneers needed to hit it out of the park during this draft due to their host of needs. By all accounts, the team fared well in filling voids on its roster. The team landed two starters along the defensive line in Gerald McCoy and Brian Price, and may have added a pair of starters at wide receiver with the selections of Arrelious Benn and Mike Williams. Throw in a trio of solid special teamers (Brent Bowden, Cody Grimm and Dekoda Watson), and the Bucs have significantly upgraded their roster.

Key picks:

Round 1 (3rd overall): Gerald McCoy, DT, Oklahoma
McCoy is a disruptive force with the quickest first step of any defensive tackle in recent history. His ability to create instant penetration with his explosive "get off" makes him the ideal fit in the Tampa 2 scheme.

» Video: Buccaneers select McCoy | McCoy's combine workout | Meet McCoy

Round 2 (35th overall): Brian Price, DT, UCLA
As a rugged interior defender with exceptional quickness, Price gives Tampa Bay an athletic nose tackle to pair with McCoy on the inside. When the Bucs were enjoying their stellar defensive run during the early part of the 2000s, Warren Sapp teamed with Anthony McFarland to control the line of scrimmage. With McCoy and Price on board, Tampa Bay is looking to recapture its defensive swagger by fortifying the interior.

» Video: Price's combine workout | Meet Price

Round 2 (39th overall): Arrelious Benn, WR, Illinois
Benn is an exceptional runner after the catch, and his outstanding size gives Josh Freeman a big target over the middle of the field. The Bucs needed to add playmakers to their offense, and Benn has the skills to play a major role in their revamped attack.

» Video: Benn's combine workout | Meet Benn

![](/teams/profile?team=CAR)

Carolina Panthers: B

The Panthers were without a first-round pick after trading it away last season for Everette Brown, so they had to patiently wait for a top player to fall to them in the second round. Unexpectedly, the team landed a potential franchise quarterback in Jimmy Clausen after the top-10 talent fell out of the first round. In the subsequent rounds, the team added much-needed depth to their defensive line and receiving corps. While some would categorize Armanti Edwards as a reach in the third round, his ability to bring an explosive element as a receiver/returner prompted the team to move up to get him. The Panthers were expected to struggle adding talent due to a lack of picks, but the overall quality of their draft haul is worthy of solid marks across the board.

Key picks:

Round 2 (48th overall): Jimmy Clausen, QB, Notre Dame
Clausen was expected to come off the boards in the early part of the first round, but questions about his leadership skills and personality led to a dramatic slide down the charts. Although the free fall has surely dampened Clausen's spirits, the opportunity to go to a franchise without an established starter could lead to early playing time, if he performs to his potential during the preseason.

» Video: Panthers select Clausen | Meet Clausen

Round 3 (78th overall): Brandon LaFell, WR, LSU
Although he suffered through a disappointing senior season, LaFell has shown outstanding promise in the past, and could blossom into a credible weapon, if he plays to his potential.

» Video: LaFell's combine workout | Meet LaFell

Round 4 (124th overall): Eric Norwood, LB, South Carolina
Although he isn't an explosive athlete, Norwood has outstanding instincts and shows good rush skills off the edge. With the Panthers lacking players capable of getting to the passer, Norwood could be a key contributor as a situational rusher.

» Video: Norwood's combine workout | Meet Norwood

![](/teams/profile?team=ATL)

Atlanta Falcons: C+

The Falcons wanted to upgrade the speed and athleticism of their team at a few key areas, but fell short of their intentions. While Sean Weatherspoon adds a dynamic playmaker to their linebacker corps, the team was unable to add a pass rusher to alleviate some of the pressure on John Abraham. The Falcons landed a quality cover man in Dominique Franks in the fifth round, and he could play a pivotal role as a sub-defender in their dime packages. Overall, the team added a few talented players, but it still enters the summer with a some holes to address.

Key picks:

Round 1 (19th overall): Sean Weatherspoon, LB, Missouri
This loquacious playmaker has exceptional speed, and has the potential to be an impact player as a weakside linebacker. Given the importance of the Will in Tampa 2 schemes, Weatherspoon is poised to play a pivotal role as a rookie.

» Video: Falcons select Weatherspoon | Weatherspoon's combine workout | Meet Weatherspoon

Round 3 (83rd overall): Mike Johnson, G, Alabama
Johnson lacks exceptional size, but his toughness and relentless motor allow him to compete in a short area. While he doesn't upgrade the Falcons, he should be a solid backup for the team in his first season.

» Video: Meet Johnson

Round 5 (135th overall): Dominique Franks, CB, Oklahoma
Franks has good ball skills and awareness, and is adept at playing in zone coverage. Given the Falcons' woes against the pass in 2009, Franks could emerge as a contributor in the team's nickel or dime packages.

» Video: Frank's combine workout | Meet Franks

![](/teams/profile?team=NO)

New Orleans Saints: C+

The Saints were limited in their ability to address some of their areas of weakness due to their low draft position after winning the Super Bowl. However, the team still added some quality pieces to its roster with the selections of Patrick Robinson and Charles Brown. They give the Saints much-needed depth at key positions and the duo's presence gives the team the flexibility to reconfigure its personnel in some packages. Jimmy Graham is an athletic pass catcher who will undoubtedly benefit from serving an apprenticeship behind Jeremy Shockey. Although the Saints were unable to add a pass rusher or linebacker, their draft class is high on value and potential.

Key picks:

Round 1 (32nd overall): Patrick Robinson, CB, Florida State
Although New Orleans took Malcolm Jenkins with its first-round pick a season ago, the addition of Robinson gives the team the flexibility to move Jenkins to free safety or create a series of exotic nickel packages to get its athletic corners on the field. Regardless, the Saints have clearly improved their depth and talent in the back end, and that ensures they will remain among the best at creating takeaways in 2010.

» Video: Saints select Robinson | Robinson's combine workout | Meet Robinson

Round 2 (64th overall): Charles Brown, OT, Southern California
With Jammal Brown reportedly on the trading block, Brown gives the team a young developmental prospect to groom for a bigger role in a year or two.

» Video: Brown's combine workout | Meet Brown

Round 5 (158th overall): Matt Tennant, C, Boston College
Tennant possesses a nice blend of size and athleticism. He displays impressive initial quickness and agility to reach his blocks at the second level and is a real technician with great field awareness.

» Video: Tennant's combine workout | Tennant is a draft gem

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2023 NFL Draft class rankings: Eagles, Texans, Colts, Seahawks top the board with grades in the 'A' range

Which teams crushed the 2023 NFL Draft? Who failed to address serious needs? Eric Edholm ranks each franchise's fresh prospect haul, from No. 1 to 32.
news

NFC South draft grades: Panthers bet future on Bryce Young; Falcons bolster ground game

Will Bryce Young help cover up for a lack of complementary pieces in Carolina? Just how much juice does the addition of Bijan Robinson give to the Falcons' offense? Eric Edholm grades every team's draft class in the NFC South.
news

AFC South draft grades: Texans boldly nab elite duo, while Colts load up on rare athletes

The 2023 NFL Draft was a potentially transformative event for multiple teams in the AFC South. Who amassed the most enticing haul? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.
news

AFC North draft grades: Steelers nail biggest needs; Ravens immediately reward re-signed Lamar Jackson

Did anyone address roster needs more efficiently than the Steelers? How did the Ravens reward Lamar Jackson? And what kind of fresh talent did the Bengals and Browns just collect? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each AFC North team.
news

NFC North draft grades: Bears, Lions and Packers close gap on division champion Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings ran away with the division title last season, but did the other three teams just close the gap in the 2023 NFL Draft? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC North team.
news

AFC West draft grades: Raiders maximize value early; Super Bowl champion Chiefs amass hazy haul

Did the rest of the AFC West close the talent gap on the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for all four teams in the division.
news

NFC West draft grades: Seahawks score another inspiring infusion of talent; 49ers get bold at kicker

Did the Seahawks ace the draft once again? How did Monti Ossenfort do in his maiden voyage with the Cardinals? Can the 49ers' boldness pay off? Will the Rams' dart throws bear fruit? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC West team.
news

AFC East draft grades: Bills boost Josh Allen; Patriots score with smart early picks

Will Dalton Kincaid electrify the Bills' offense? How much value did the Patriots get with their selection of Christian Gonzalez? Might the Jets regret trading out of range of the top OTs? Where does Cam Smith fit in Miami? Eric Edholm grades the draft hauls of each AFC East squad.
news

NFC East draft grades: Rich Eagles got richer, while Giants found value in need areas

How big a boost did the Eagles supply to an already-loaded roster? Did the Giants find value in need areas? Were the Cowboys outfoxed in Round 1? Did the Commanders reach? Eric Edholm provides draft grades for each NFC East team.
news

2022 NFL Draft class rankings: Chiefs, Jets, Ravens shine brightest

The 2022 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
news

AFC South draft grades: Texans restock cupboard; will Jaguars' bold moves pay off?

Did the Texans give their rebuild the boost it needed? Will the Jaguars be rewarded for their bold moves? Dan Parr provides 2022 NFL Draft grades for each AFC South team.
news

NFC South draft grades: Falcons get much-needed roster boost; Saints do Saints things

Did the talent-poor Falcons get the roster infusion they needed? Will another aggressive draft by Mickey Loomis pay off for the Saints? Gennaro Filice provides draft grades for each NFC South team.