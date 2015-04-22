NFC scout suggests Dorial Green-Beckham could be top-10 pick

Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham -- character questions and all -- could be gone in the NFL draft a lot faster than many projections suggest. At least, that's the way an NFC scout sees it.
How fast? The first 10 picks fast.
"He was great with our team," the scout told bleacherreport.com. "He owned up to his past missteps, and it's been impressive what he's done with his life since he was dismissed by Missouri. No one wants to gush publicly about Dorial because they don't want other teams to know how much they think of him, but I wouldn't be surprised if he goes very early in the draft, like maybe as high as 10 or 12. But who knows? He also could fall out of the first round. He's a great unknown."
It's certainly not a groundbreaking opinion that the former Missouri star is a wildcard-type pick; NFL Media analyst Daniel Jeremiah has called him the ultimate "boom or bust" prospect. But even in the highest projections on his draft status, Green-Beckham isn't breathing top-10 air, and more often he is viewed as a second-round pick. If Green-Beckham were to be gone within the first 10 choices, he could disrupt the conventional wisdom that Alabama's Amari Cooper, West Virginia's Kevin White and Louisville's DeVante Parker will be the first three wide receivers taken.
At 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds, he ran a 4.49 at the NFL Scouting Combine and entrenched himself as one of the elite athletes available in the draft. After his dismissal from Missouri and a full season off the field last year at Oklahoma, however, questions abound not only about whether he is a character risk, but about his lack of polish as a complete player, as well.
If just one team is sold on Green-Beckham as a player who has learned from his mistakes, however, he could hear his name called in short order.