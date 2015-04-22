NFC scout suggests Dorial Green-Beckham could be top-10 pick

"He was great with our team," the scout told bleacherreport.com. "He owned up to his past missteps, and it's been impressive what he's done with his life since he was dismissed by Missouri. No one wants to gush publicly about Dorial because they don't want other teams to know how much they think of him, but I wouldn't be surprised if he goes very early in the draft, like maybe as high as 10 or 12. But who knows? He also could fall out of the first round. He's a great unknown."