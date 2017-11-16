NFC playoff picture: Saints, Eagles pace tough field

1) New Orleans Saints: It goes beyond last Sunday's titanic blasting of the Buffalo Bills, although that contest displayed exactly why New Orleans (7-2) sits atop this list. Winners of seven straight, Sean Payton's band of rowdies has morphed into a mirror opposite of Saints teams past. For years, they hung around with a high-flying Drew Brees-led air attack that angled to mask endless incarnations of terrible defense. Not this time. Mark Ingram and rookie Alvin Kamara have become the league's most dazzling thunder-and-lightning ground duo, while Brees and Payton have made perfect use of assets like Ted Ginn in the passing game. Not unlike the 2014 Cowboys with Tony Romo, the Saints are blistering teams with the run -- they carried the ball 24 straight times against Buffalo -- and effectively asking Brees to do less. Add a surging defense to the mix, and the Saints are built for January and beyond.