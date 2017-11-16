Injuries: Cowboys' Tyron Smith will not play vs. Eagles

The Dallas Cowboys will continue to have to play without their All-Pro left tackle.

NFL Network's Jane Slater reported, per a source with knowledge of the situation, that Tyron Smith will not play Sunday. Byron Bell will start instead, she added.

Smith sat out again on Thursday with a groin and back issues, David Helman of the team's official website reported. The left tackle also missed Wednesday's session after sitting out the Week 10 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Smith's continued absence is troubling for a Cowboys offense that was lost without the stalwart blindside blocker. Dak Prescott was sacked eight times last week, including a whopping six times by Adrian Clayborn, who tortured Smith's replacements Chaz Green and Bell. Prescott was hit a career-high 10 times and pressured on 36.8 percent of dropbacks against the Falcons.

Over the past two seasons with Prescott under center, the Cowboys are averaging 1.6 sacks per game allowed in games with Smith in the lineup and 2.5 per tilt in four games without the left tackle.

The Cowboys were optimistic Smith might return to Sunday's pivotal matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles. Since he can't play this week, Prescott & Co. could struggle to move the ball against a fierce Eagles defensive front.

In other Cowboys injury news, Dez Bryant (knee) returned to practice, while safety Jeff Heath (concussion) sat out.

Here are other injuries we're keeping tabs on today:

1. Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery popped up on Thursday's report with an ankle injury. Jeffery has 34 catches for 500 yards and five touchdowns for the 8-1 Eagles this season.

Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery was working off to the side to start practice. Wondered if he was hurt. Yup, listed as limited with an ankle injury today. â Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 16, 2017

2. The Browns activated wide receiver Corey Coleman (hand) from injured reserve to the 53-man roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Kasen Williams.

Coleman has not played in a game since he broke his hand in a Week 2 loss to the Ravens. The 2016 first-round pick has 39 receptions for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 12 career games.

In other Browns injury news, quarterback DeShone Kizer (ribs) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.

3. Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said safety Kam Chancellor (stinger) is still undergoing tests. Running back Eddie Lacy (groin) and safety Earl Thomas (hamstring) should both return this week, Carroll added. Left tackle Duane Brown (ankle) will be a game-time decision.

4. Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said he thinks quarterback Philip Rivers (concussion) will play Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. He must be cleared by an independent neurologist before he can play again.

5. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Drew Stanton (knee) was once again limited in practice and wide receiver John Brown (back) did not practice.

6. Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (concussion) was limited in practice.

7. Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh (knee) did not practice for the second straight day.

8. Green Bay Packers running back Ty Montgomery (ribs) did not practice for the second consecutive day. Safety Morgan Burnett (groin) also didn't practice and cornerback Kevin King (shoulder) was limited.