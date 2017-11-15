Case Keenum remains Minnesota Vikings' starting QB

Minnesota is staying the course with Case Keenum under center.

Vikings coach Mike Zimmer told reporters in a news conference Wednesday that he will not bench Keenum for Teddy Bridgewater this week against the Los Angeles Rams, sticking with the journeyman quarterback who has led Minnesota to a 7-2 start.

Keenum wasn't the Vikings' starter coming into this season, but he has developed into one of their most consistent and reliable signal-callers under center in recent memory. He has led the Vikings to five straight victories, since taking the starting role over for the injured Sam Bradford, and is coming off of his best performance yet -- a four-touchdown onslaught in D.C.

Why would a team bench a quarterback coming off of a four-TD day and in the midst of a five-game winning streak? Well, the return of Teddy Bridgewater to the active roster has something to do with it.

Bridgewater was active for the first time in 672 days on Sunday and theoretically provides Minnesota with a higher ceiling this season. But the Vikes haven't seen him play, or throw in a game situation, since their wild-card loss to the Seahawks in January of 2016.

For now, they'll stick with Keenum and hope his stellar run of play continues. But with Bridgewater healthy, the leash on the journeyman quarterback is as short as ever.