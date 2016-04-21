NFC personnel director says draft's WR class 'a bad group'

Although Treadwell's speed (4.63-second 40-yard dash at Ole Miss' pro day) is the reason scouts question his potential, he's been plenty busy with interested teams of late with pre-draft visits to the Bears, Jets and Giants. Coleman is faster, but lacks Treadwell's size. Yet both Treadwell and Coleman could be first-round choices regardless of how they compare with the best receivers from previous drafts. Three NFL Media mock drafts currently project Treadwell to the Minnesota Vikingsat No. 23 overall.