NFC North draft grades: Vikes begin comeback; Packers reload

It's hard to believe that a 15-1 team might consider its season a disappointment, but the defense's inconsistency stopping the run and rushing the passer cost the Packers dearly in the playoffs. General manager Ted Thompson paid close attention to those needs early in the draft, starting with the selection of USC defensive end Nick Perry to make the switch to 3-4 rush linebacker. He also found talent at cornerback and safety, as well as a potential backup quarterback in strong-armed B.J. Coleman. Finding starters at the end of each round is more difficult than doing so early, so the team deserves kudos for snagging some impact players.