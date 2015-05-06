NFC North draft grades: Instant impact from new Bears regime

2) MINNESOTA VIKINGS:Mike Zimmer is quietly building a defensive juggernaut in Minnesota by collecting young, athletic defenders with speed, quickness and instincts. He added a couple of intriguing pieces to the unit with the selections of corner Trae Waynes and linebacker Eric Kendricks. Waynes, in particular, is a dynamic cover corner capable of snuffing out top receivers with his sticky playing style. He will team with Xavier Rhodes to give the Vikings a formidable cornerback tandem on the perimeter. T.J. Clemmings is an exceptional value pick for the Vikings. The 6-5, 309-pounder was viewed as a Round 1 talent for most of the process, yet found his way to the Vikings as a fourth-round selection. (There were concerns about a reported foot injury.) He is a perfect right tackle prospect and could work his way into the starting lineup in 2016 after a redshirt season. Keep an eye on receiver Stefon Diggs throughout the preseason. He was a fantastic playmaker at Maryland and could thrive in a multi-faceted role for the Vikings. GRADE: B+