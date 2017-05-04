NFC North draft grades: Bears put Mitchell Trubisky in hard spot

Bears GM Ryan Pace shook up the draft world when he moved up a spot to select the North Carolina quarterback with the second overall pick. While most observers viewed Trubisky as a first-round talent, there weren't many coaches or scouts slapping top-five marks on the Tar Heels QB when they submitted their grades at the end of the fall. Questions about his NFL readiness (only 13 collegiate starts) and leadership style led many to peg him as a "redshirt" candidate in need of a year or so on the sidelines before transitioning to a starting position. As the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, however, he will be expected to hit the field as a rookie, and external pressure could force the Bears to play him before he is ready. Given the number of flameouts that have occurred at the quarterback spot over the years, Chicago's aggressive approach to snag Trubisky could make it harder for the young QB1 to play up to expectations in the Windy City.