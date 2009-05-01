NFC North: Cutler trade, aggression pay off for Bears, Packers

With the No. 1 pick, the Lions had the opportunity to set the table for their return to respectability, and they opted to make a quarterback the pillar of their rebuilding efforts. Matthew Stafford was inked to a six-year, $78 million deal on the eve of the draft to become the new face of the franchise. Though there are some questions about whether the weapons are in place to ensure success for the young signal-caller, the Lions couldn't pass on the opportunity to grab a quality quarterback with the top pick.