NFC GM: Todd Gurley should end first-round RB drought

Georgia running back Todd Gurley might be in hot water with the NCAA, but as an NFL draft prospect, he's simply hot.
And one NFC general manager believes the Bulldogs junior, if he chooses to enter the 2015 NFL Draft, will become the first running back chosen in the first round since 2012.
"He should break the first-round drought," the GM told NFL Media's Albert Breer. "He's one of the 5-10 best players in the draft."
The same general manager said Gurley is clearly a better prospect than former Alabama star Trent Richardson, the third overall pick in the 2012 draft, and that Gurley is the best draft prospect at the position since Adrian Peterson.
Gurley has said he will wait until after the season to decide whether to enter the NFL draft.
According to NFL Media analyst Bucky Brooks, Gurley's standing in the draft isn't affected by the reported allegation that he profited from signing autographs, but that doesn't mean NFL clubs won't tirelessly investigate details of the case.
Gurley is averaging 154.6 yards per game this season, and a career-best 8.2 yards per carry.
He did not travel with the team to Columbia, Mo., where the Bulldogs will play Missouri on Saturday. Georgia plays at Arkansas next week, followed by a bye week.