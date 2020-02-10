NFC East rookie grades: QBs power Giants', Redskins' classes

**Free agency/combine focus:** Left tackle is a problem, because [Trent Williams](/player/trentwilliams/497073/profile) refuses to play for the franchise, though we'll have to see if new coach Ron Rivera [has any effect on that](http://www.nfl.com/news/story/0ap3000001101100/article/rivera-optimistic-on-trent-williams-hes-still-our-guy). The [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) also need to solidify the interior, with former first-rounder [Brandon Scherff](/player/brandonscherff/2552032/profile) headed for free agency, but that issue was partly caused by injuries, and it could be remedied with players already on the roster. [Jeremy Sprinkle](/player/jeremysprinkle/2557886/profile) had a nice third season at tight end, but it would be worth looking into an addition there. McLaurin could use a legitimate complement at receiver. Cornerback [Josh Norman](/player/joshnorman/2532920/profile) proved he is past his prime, and the [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) need to replace him. Edge rusher isn't a huge need, but the [Redskins](/teams/washingtonredskins/profile?team=WAS) could still end up taking Ohio State's Chase Young at No. 2, just because he'll likely be the best player available. Perhaps a trade back is in the team's best interest. This class was a big help, but Washington requires more again in 2020 to turn this franchise around. </content:power-ranking>