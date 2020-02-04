Rivera optimistic on Trent Williams: 'He's still our guy'

As change sweeps through the Washington Redskins franchise, new coach Ron Rivera is hoping the franchise and seven-time Pro Bowl offensive lineman Trent Williams can rekindle their relationship and move past the troubles of last year.

Williams didn't play a single down for the Redskins, holding out most of the year before rejoining the team and revealing he had a cancerous growth that he said had gone undiagnosed by the team.

Thus, after his holdout, a trip to the non-football injury list followed and Williams' future in D.C. looked murky to say the least.

However, Rivera has been hired and the franchise has moved on from team president Bruce Allen with changes to the training staff, as well.

"We got to get Trent in, we got to sit him down, see where he is, see how he is, health-wise too," Rivera . "We have not really had the contact we need to have to know."

As the Redskins limped through a disastrous 3-13 season that saw coach Jay Gruden fired after the first five losses, it's unknown how much different things would have been with Williams at left tackle. Still, the promise of having him anchor the line as quarterback Dwayne Haskins develops is something Rivera is obviously keen on attempting, at the very least, to make happen.

Said Rivera: "He's still our guy."