NFC East: Eagles, Giants execute draft strategies nearly to perfection

The Cowboys used the rest of their picks to acquire depth at key positions on defense. The team used six of its nine late-round picks on linebackers and defensive backs in hopes of finding a few hidden gems that emerge as key contributors. The late-round selection with the biggest chance of making an impact is seventh-round pick Mike Mickens. The former Bearcat has good overall skills, but fell down the board due to concerns over a balky knee. If he is able to overcome his injury issue, he could emerge as a quality nickel corner in the Cowboys' scheme.