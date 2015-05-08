NFC East draft grades: Dallas Cowboys gamble on raw talent

OK, it's kind of weird to call Gregory a "sleeper," considering many saw him as a first-round talent through much of the pre-draft process. Still, I do think the label applies to the 60th overall pick of this draft. The red flags surrounding Gregory's off-field behavior led to an extended slide down the charts, but the 6-5, 235-pound pass rusher might've landed in the best place possible for his on-field development. Despite his freakish athleticism and movement skills, Gregory never quite reached his full potential as a dominant edge rusher at Nebraska due to an inconsistent motor. In Dallas, he will play under a demanding defensive coordinator (Rod Marinelli) with a reputation for helping young defenders find their "A" game under his watch. If Gregory heeds the message and avoids temptation off the field, he could develop into one of the NFL's premier edge rushers.