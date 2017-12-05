Next Brees, Vick? Ranking Heisman finalists as NFL prospects

In the passing game, Jackson is best described as a "thrower" instead of a passer. He displays outstanding arm strength and range, but struggles with his ball placement and accuracy. He's at his best throwing isolation routes (skinny posts and seams) or simple reads (slants and curls to the flat) that allow him to let it fly when he reaches the top of his drop. When Jackson throws in rhythm from the pocket, he is more than capable of making every throw in the book between the numbers. On outside throws (deep outs and comebacks), he is inconsistent delivering the ball within the strike zone. He frequently misses high and wide and doesn't give his receivers a chance to make a play on the ball. While most of his issues can be attributed to his shoddy footwork, Jackson's accuracy woes will make it hard for some offensive coordinators to fully embrace his game.