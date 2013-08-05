New USC defense puts Leonard Williams back in comfort zone

If you don't know the name Su'a Cravens yet, you will soon enough. The freshman safety is working with the ones and delivered an interception on an underthrown Kessler deep ball, with Cravens effortlessly coming from the middle of the field to the far sideline and extending to pull in the pass. Cravens, a five-star recruit from Vista Murrieta, Calif., looks to be the next in a line of first-year stars for Kiffin that has included Williams, Marqise Lee and Robert Woods.