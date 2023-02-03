New Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans on returning to Houston: 'It was a no-brainer to be here'

"When it came down to it, there is no place I wanted to be any more than H-Town," Ryans said during Thursday's introductory news conference. "It was an easy pick for me. It was a no-brainer to be here, be home. It wasn't a difficult decision at all. It was very easy."

The decision might have been easy, but the process of rebuilding a team that hasn't eclipsed the four-win mark since 2019 will be anything but -- even with two of the 2023 NFL Draft's first 12 picks and five in the first three rounds.

In the two seasons that Ryans has served as defensive coordinator in San Francisco, the Texans have languished. They have ranked 27th or worst on both sides of the ball in points and yards, which helped create a situation where Houston parted with David Culley after Year 1 in 2021 and did the same with Lovie Smith following this past season.

The draft capital at Ryans' disposal begs the quarterback question given the pass-happy nature of the NFL and the fact that incumbent starter, Davis Mills, is coming off a sophomore season in which he tied for the league lead in interceptions with 15.

But Ryans appears to be taking a measured approach at shoring up the position.

"We understand we have one quarterback here on our roster, and we have to add more at that position," Ryans said. "We know everybody gets excited about the quarterback. The quarterback is one piece to a team. As I've seen in San Francisco, what happens when you don't have that one guy? Is the season over? Are you just booking it? No. How do you build around that quarterback. Yes, we want a great quarterback. But we need a great offensive line to protect the quarterback. We need great running backs, great tight ends. We need a great defense. Great special teams. We all play together. That's the awesome part about football. It's not on one guy's shoulders to go out there and win the game for us."

Whether the starter next year is Mills once again, a veteran addition or a top pick in the upcoming draft, it's clear Ryans envisions a scenario similar to the trench-dominating, yards-after-catch hungry offense he worked alongside as San Francisco's DC.