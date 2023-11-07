New 49ers DE Chase Young: Going to be fun to race Nick Bosa to the QB like at Ohio State

Entering Week 10, Bosa sits tied for sixth in the NFL with 41 QB pressures, per Next Gen Stats. Young is one pressure behind at 40 despite missing Week 1 due to injury. Young's 17.2 QB pressure percentage ranks 11th in the NFL among players with at least 100 pass rush snaps.

Given the investment the 49ers made on the defensive line in the past year -- giving Javon Hargrave a massive deal in free agency and making Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in the league -- the assumption going into the stretch run is that Young, a pending free agent, potentially is a pass-rush rental for the final nine weeks and a playoff run.

"I'm not even worried about that right now," Young said of his contract. "I'm just worried about learning this playbook and just being the best player that I can be."