Nebraska without star DE Randy Gregory vs. Iowa

One of the most eagerly anticipated matchups of the season won't happen.
Iowa plays host to Nebraska on Friday in the regular-season finale for both, and Iowa senior offensive tackle Brandon Scherff and Nebraska junior defensive end Randy Gregory are among the best players in the nation at their positions. But Gregory is not dressed out for the game.
Earlier in the week, Huskers coach Bo Pelini had said Gregory was 50-50 to play because of an illness. But ABC, which is televising the game, reported that Gregory is suffering from a concussion and an ankle injury.
Pelini also said earlier this week that as well as Gregory has performed, "there's still a lot out there for him."
