Nebraska's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from UNL

Over the next two weeks, CFB 24/7 will unveil its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series continues with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.
Why those four? Shields rose from third-round pick to be selected to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls. He's also a member of the NFL's 2000s all-decade team. ... Craig was a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first player in NFL history to have 1,000-plus yards rushing and receiving in the same season, doing so in 1985. ... Smith -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft -- played for 13 years in the NFL. He helped the Denver Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. ... Fryar was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft, and a year later helped the New England Patriots reach their first Super Bowl. In a long, 17-year NFL career, Fryar posted five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was a five-time Pro Bowl pick.
Total number of NFL players from school: 351
Total first-round draft picks from school: 34
Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 4 (Maliek Collins, Round 3; Vincent Valentine, Round 3; Alex Lewis, Round 4; Andy Janovich, Round 6)