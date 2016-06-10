 Skip to main content
Advertising

Nebraska's Mount Rushmore: Top all-time NFL players from UNL

Published: Jun 10, 2016 at 04:24 AM

Over the next two weeks, CFB 24/7 will unveil its choices for the Mount Rushmores -- top 4 all-time NFL players -- from 10 top college football programs. The 10 were chosen based on the total number of NFL players produced by the school. The series continues with the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Carved into Nebraska's Mount Rushmore:
» Will Shields
» Roger Craig
» Neil Smith
» Irving Fryar

Why those four? Shields rose from third-round pick to be selected to 12 consecutive Pro Bowls. He's also a member of the NFL's 2000s all-decade team. ... Craig was a member of three Super Bowl-winning teams with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first player in NFL history to have 1,000-plus yards rushing and receiving in the same season, doing so in 1985. ... Smith -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 1988 NFL Draft -- played for 13 years in the NFL. He helped the Denver Broncos win back-to-back Super Bowls in the 1997 and 1998 seasons. ... Fryar was the No. 1 overall pick in the 1984 NFL Draft, and a year later helped the New England Patriots reach their first Super Bowl. In a long, 17-year NFL career, Fryar posted five 1,000-yard receiving seasons and was a five-time Pro Bowl pick.

Also considered:Bob "Boomer" Brown, Ahman Green, Verne Lewellen, Ndamukong Suh, Mick Tingelhoff

Total number of NFL players from school: 351

Total first-round draft picks from school: 34

Total picks from school in 2016 NFL Draft: 4 (Maliek Collins, Round 3; Vincent Valentine, Round 3; Alex Lewis, Round 4; Andy Janovich, Round 6)

Members of Pro Football Hall of Fame: 5 (Brown, Guy Chamberlin, "Link" Lyman, Shields, Tingelhoff).

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NCAA approves coach-to-player helmet communication for 2024 football season

The NCAA's football oversight committee approved Friday the use of coach-to-player helmet communications in games for the 2024 season.
news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."