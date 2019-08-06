My wish list for 2019 season: Nick Foles, Carson Wentz thrive

Revolution in the desert!: I root for any team that makes preseason games (almost) must-watch television. The Cardinals have morphed from the most boring club in football to a total fascination thanks to the arrival of Kliff Kingsbury and his Air Raid-flavored offense. In an age when the hungriest minds at the NFL level dip into college and high school playbooks for new wrinkles, we'll be getting the full menu from Kingsbury and his hand-picked quarterback, Kyler Murray. Football peaks for me when teams courageously unfurl schemes once scoffed at. The Shanahans worked wonders with Robert Griffin III, Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman showed insane multiplicity with the Niners and Kingsbury promises to double down on everything we've seen prior. If four- and five-receiver sets are the future, they're today's fare in Arizona, and I'm rooting for it to change the NFL forever.