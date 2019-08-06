Flores: Ryan Fitzpatrick in line to start Thursday

Ryan Fitzpatrick continues to outpace Josh Rosen ahead of the Miami Dolphins' first preseason game.

Coach Brian Flores said Tuesday that FitzMagic would likely get the start Thursday against the Atlanta Falcons.

"I see Fitz going with the ones, but that could change. ... That's where I see it right now," Flores said, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald.

While leaving some wiggle room if he decides to change his mind, Flores' comments make it clear that Fitzpatrick is maintaining his lead to be the Week 1 starter in Miami.

At each step in the process, since the Dolphins acquired Rosen in a trade during the draft, Fitzpatrick has been ahead of the second-year quarterback. Over the weekend, however, Rosen reportedly made strides with an impressive performance in Saturday's intra-squad scrimmage. It wasn't enough yet to bump Fitzpatrick off the starting gig for the preseason.

With four preseason games to go, Rosen still has time and ground to make up to surpass the wily veteran for a shot at being the season-opening starter. At some point, however, we'd expect to see the younger signal-caller start games in 2019, even if Fitzy gets the Week 1 call.