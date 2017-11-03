MTS Notebook: Saints rookie class NFL's best at midseason

Early in the season, I questioned whether he could consistently make intermediate and deep throws based on his scattershot performances against Indiana and Oklahoma. Barrett repeatedly missed open receivers on vertical routes and his inability to connect on those throws raised questions about his deep-ball range and touch. He was so off the mark that I didn't know if he could make the necessary changes to his footwork or delivery to become a more dialed in passer from the pocket. This is one of the issues that popped up in Barrett's game in 2016 when he couldn't find the strike zone in a couple of the Buckeyes' biggest games, particularly against Michigan State, Michigan and Clemson down the stretch.