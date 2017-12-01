MTS Notebook: 49ers in best position to make quick turnaround

Mayfield will also need to show evaluators that he can carve up an elite defense as the driving force of the offense. Sure, he played well against Ohio State and their collection of A-listers (27 of 35 for 386 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions) in September, but the bulk of his production has come in a Big 12 conference that's allergic to good defense. That's why Mayfield needs to lead his squad into the College Football Playoff to dispel some of those concerns about his ability to thrive against marquee defenses. The potential candidates in the mix to make the playoff (Auburn, Georgia, Alabama, Clemson, Miami and more) have strong defenses with enough NFL-caliber personnel to give evaluators a peek at how he could perform at the next level.