Move The Sticks notes: Rookie QBs' success could affect draft

Matchup to watch on Saturday: Utah RB Joe Williams vs. Washington LBs: Williams has been on a tear since he rejoined the football program earlier this month. Due to several injuries at the running back position, Williams, who had retired in September, decided to rejoin the team in mid-October and provide some much-needed assistance to a depleted group. All he's done since returning is pound out 179 yards against Oregon State and a ridiculous 332 yards at UCLA last week. It will be fascinating to follow his draft stock. Scouts that went through the program early in the fall gave him late-round or free-agent grades. He was officially measured at 5-foot-10 3/4 and weighed 201 pounds last spring. He wasn't timed in the 40-yard dash, but scouts estimate his speed in the mid 4.4s. Does he have a passion for the sport? That will be the issue he must address if he wishes to pursue an NFL career.