Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2.

The Houston Texans running back is considered week to week and a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson went down in the third quarter of Houston's season-opening loss to the Chiefs last Thursday. Rapoport added that it's possible the veteran back returns for Week 3, an indication that his sprain is not serious.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday that Johnson is day to day while also expressing optimism about his reinforcements at running back.

"We feel good about the depth we have," he said.

It begins with trade acquisition David Johnson, who ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in his Texans debut while also catching three passes for 32 yards. Only O'Brien knows where it ends since Duke Johnson was the only other back to touch the ball against Kansas City.

In fact, backups Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips have yet to log an NFL carry.

