Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2.
The Houston Texans running back is considered week to week and a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson went down in the third quarter of Houston's season-opening loss to the Chiefs last Thursday. Rapoport added that it's possible the veteran back returns for Week 3, an indication that his sprain is not serious.
Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday that Johnson is day to day while also expressing optimism about his reinforcements at running back.
"We feel good about the depth we have," he said.
It begins with trade acquisition David Johnson, who ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in his Texans debut while also catching three passes for 32 yards. Only O'Brien knows where it ends since Duke Johnson was the only other back to touch the ball against Kansas City.
In fact, backups Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips have yet to log an NFL carry.
Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:
- A CT scan revealed Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a clean break to his collarbone, Rapoport reported. Vander Esch will have surgery and is expected to return to action in 6-8 weeks, Rapoport added. Tight end Blake Jarwin suffered an ACL tear and will miss the season, Rapoport reported.
- New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury Sunday against the Buccaneers, but it's something he believes he can play through, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport.
- An MRI confirmed Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles and will be out for the season, Pelissero reported.
- There's optimism that Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski's pectoral injury is not as bad as it appeared in initial tests, Rapoport reported. He's still awaiting MRI results but he previously played through a worse pec injury, Rapoport noted.
- Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (shoulder) received good news on his tests and is likely to play Week 2, Pelissero reported. Patrick started at left guard in Green Bay's win over Minnesota before leaving with an injury.
- X-rays came back negative for Cleveland Browns rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (leg), per the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it's too early to say whether Wills would be available for Thursday night against the Bengals. Rapoport reported the Browns are signing kicker Cody Parkey to their 53-man roster, a sign he'll kick in Week 2. Austin Seibert missed a PAT and field goal in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
- Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock is undergoing tests for a possible left calf injury, Pelissero reported. The issue affected his late miss against the Chargers on Sunday but isn't considered serious, Pelissero added. The Bengals will work Bullock out this week and have a Plan B if he can't go on a short week against the Browns.