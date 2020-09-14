Around the NFL

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 12:39 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2.

The Houston Texans running back is considered week to week and a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Johnson went down in the third quarter of Houston's season-opening loss to the Chiefs last Thursday. Rapoport added that it's possible the veteran back returns for Week 3, an indication that his sprain is not serious.

Texans coach Bill O'Brien told reporters Monday that Johnson is day to day while also expressing optimism about his reinforcements at running back.

"We feel good about the depth we have," he said.

It begins with trade acquisition David Johnson, who ran for 77 yards and a touchdown on just 11 carries in his Texans debut while also catching three passes for 32 yards. Only O'Brien knows where it ends since Duke Johnson was the only other back to touch the ball against Kansas City.

In fact, backups Buddy Howell and Scottie Phillips have yet to log an NFL carry.

Here's other news, injuries and transactions we're tracking on Monday:

  • A CT scan revealed Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch suffered a clean break to his collarbone, Rapoport reported. Vander Esch will have surgery and is expected to return to action in 6-8 weeks, Rapoport added. Tight end Blake Jarwin suffered an ACL tear and will miss the season, Rapoport reported.
  • New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury Sunday against the Buccaneers, but it's something he believes he can play through, sources tell NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Rapoport.
  • An MRI confirmed Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack tore his Achilles and will be out for the season, Pelissero reported.
  • There's optimism that Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski's pectoral injury is not as bad as it appeared in initial tests, Rapoport reported. He's still awaiting MRI results but he previously played through a worse pec injury, Rapoport noted.
  • Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick (shoulder) received good news on his tests and is likely to play Week 2, Pelissero reported. Patrick started at left guard in Green Bay's win over Minnesota before leaving with an injury.
  • X-rays came back negative for Cleveland Browns rookie offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (leg), per the team. Coach Kevin Stefanski said it's too early to say whether Wills would be available for Thursday night against the Bengals. Rapoport reported the Browns are signing kicker Cody Parkey to their 53-man roster, a sign he'll kick in Week 2. Austin Seibert missed a PAT and field goal in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.
  • Cincinnati Bengals kicker Randy Bullock is undergoing tests for a possible left calf injury, Pelissero reported. The issue affected his late miss against the Chargers on Sunday but isn't considered serious, Pelissero added. The Bengals will work Bullock out this week and have a Plan B if he can't go on a short week against the Browns.

Related Content

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after the catch during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high-ankle injury vs. Bucs

Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas suffered a high-ankle injury Sunday against the Buccaneers, but it's something he believes he can play through, sources tell Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport. New Orleans plays again against the Las Vegas Raiders next Monday.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in East Rutherford, NJ. The Jets defeated the Cowboys, 24-22. (James D. Smith via AP)
news

Leighton Vander Esch to undergo surgery on broken collarbone

Cowboys linebacker cleanly broke his collarbone and will undergo surgery, Ian Rapoport. His timetable to return is six to eight weeks.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings

The NFL's first week went off without a hitch, but the league still issued a reminder to teams on its face-mask policy following Sunday's slate of games.
Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 
news

Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The Colts' worse fears for Marlon Mack were confirmed. Indianapolis' starting running back has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero reports, per a source. Mack went down in the first quarter of the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. 
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before an NFL football training camp scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)
news

Bill Belichick: Pats' new offense geared to 'take advantage' of what Cam Newton does best

The best coaches play to their top player's strengths instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It's no surprise, then, that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would completely overhaul their offense to best suit Cam Newton after 20 years of employing Tom Brady.
Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'
news

Carson Wentz after loss to Washington: 'I've got to be better'

The Eagles went up 17-0 against the Washington Football Team, but in the second quarter things started to fall apart. Quarterback Carson Wentz knows he needs to be smarter with the ball.
Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills
news

Adam Gase 'mad' at himself for allowing injured Le'Veon Bell to return to loss vs. Bills

During Jets training camp, Le'Veon Bell and Adam Gase had a mild misunderstanding about the RB's hamstring. In Week 1 against the Bills, that hammy took center stage again.
Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days
news

Niners RB Jerick McKinnon scores in first game played in nearly 1,000 days

The 49ers couldn't fend off Kyler Murray and the Cardinals in Week 1, but there was a silver lining in the 24-20 loss if you choose to see it in Jerick McKinnon's return.
Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'
news

Gardner Minshew after win over Colts: Young Jaguars 'got that swag about them'

Gardner Minshew and his young Jaguars teammates shut up the tank talk quickly on Sunday. The youthful upstarts parried every attack, outlasting the Colts, 27-20, to open the season with a divisional win. 
What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games
news

What to watch for in Monday night's Week 1 games

Six things to watch in tonight's Monday Night Football doubleheader on ESPN, featuring the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tennessee Titans visiting the Denver Broncos. 
Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down
news

Panthers' Rhule 'not second-guessing' decision not to use McCaffrey on key 4th down

Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule opted to go with fullback Alex Armah instead of Christian McCaffrey on a crucial fourth down. Armah was stuffed by the Raiders defense to secure the victory for Las Vegas.
