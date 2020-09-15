Around the NFL

Steelers RB James Conner exits MNF vs. Giants early with ankle injury

Entering the 2020 season, all signs pointed to James Conner being the bell-cow in Pittsburgh.

On Monday Night Football against the Giants, the fourth-year running back encountered his first hurdle on his road to achieving that goal.

After starting the game and receiving six carries over the first three drives, Conner exited the game with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. It was announced on the ESPN broadcast during the fourth quarter that he was listed as questionable to return but he would end up missing the remainder of the contest.

Second-year RB Benny Snell took over in Conner's place while Jaylen Samuels spelled him in spurts. The promising young back finished with 19 carries for 113 yards in a 26-16 Steelers win.

The sight of Conner missing valuable PT again has to be a major frustration for the 25-year-old and coach Mike Tomlin. Conner missed six games last season due to various ailments, and was tabbed to be the leader in the Steelers' young backfield in 2020. He finished the 2019 campaign with 464 rushing yards on 116 carries and four touchdowns to go along with 34 receptions for 251 yards and three scores.

The extent of his injury is still unknown, but, should it result in him missing extended time, the Steelers could look to Snell to receive the bulk of the carries moving forward.

What we learned from Steelers' 26-16 win over Giants
news

What we learned from Steelers' 26-16 win over Giants

Ben Roethlisberger made his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers helm on Monday night. But it was the Pittsburgh defense that was the highlight in Monday night's opener and led the Steelers to a season-opening 26-16 win over the New York Giants. 
Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader
news

Inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader

The official inactive reports for Week 1's Monday Night Football doubleheader.
Aug 21, 2020; Englewood, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) during training camp at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton inactive vs. Titans

The Denver Broncos will be without their star receiver to open the season against the Titans on Monday night. Courtland Sutton was a long shot to play, Ian Rapoport reported, and it proved to be true when inactives were released. 
Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss
news

Browns swap kickers, place TE David Njoku on IR following blowout loss

The Browns' season-opening blowout loss has produced a flurry of Monday personnel activity. Out are TE David Njoku with a knee injury and K Austin Seibert, who was waived. In is K Cody Parkey, just in time to take over for Week 2.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians reacts from the sideline in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans, Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
news

Bruce Arians: Bucs' loss to Saints 'Round 1 of a 16-round fight'

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians was not happy after their loss to the Saints Sunday. But the coach knows this is just Week 1 and is taking it as a learning experience.
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) runs after the catch during an NFL regular season football game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 in New Orleans. The Saints won, 34-31. (Ric Tapia via AP)
news

Saints WR Michael Thomas suffered high-ankle injury vs. Bucs

Michael Thomas had an unusually quiet Week 1. His health might have been the primary culprit. The Saints wide receiver suffered a high-ankle injury in Sunday's win against the Buccaneers, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season
news

Vander Esch to undergo surgery on collarbone; TE Jarwin out for season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will undergo surgery on a broken collarbone and tight end Blake Jarwin is out for the season with a torn ACL, Ian Rapoport. 
Houston Texans running back Duke Johnson (25) runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Thursday, Sep. 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Mo. (Cooper Neill/NFL)
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 2

After missing a quarter in Week 1, Duke Johnson might be out for all of Week 2. The Texans RB is considered a long shot to play Sunday against the Ravens because of an ankle sprain, Ian Rapoport reported. Plus, other news Around the NFL is monitoring on Monday.
NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings
news

NFL sends memo reminding clubs of importance of face coverings

The NFL's first week went off without a hitch, but the league still issued a reminder to teams on its face-mask policy following Sunday's slate of games.
Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 
news

Colts RB Marlon Mack out for season with torn Achilles 

The Colts' worse fears for Marlon Mack were confirmed. Indianapolis' starting running back has a torn Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, Tom Pelissero reports. Mack went down in the first quarter of the Colts' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday. 
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick stands on the field before an NFL football training camp scrimmage, Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, Pool)
news

Bill Belichick: Pats' new offense geared to 'take advantage' of what Cam Newton does best

The best coaches play to their top player's strengths instead of trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It's no surprise, then, that Bill Belichick and Josh McDaniels would completely overhaul their offense to best suit Cam Newton after 20 years of employing Tom Brady.
