Steelers RB James Conner exits MNF vs. Giants early with ankle injury

Entering the 2020 season, all signs pointed to James Conner being the bell-cow in Pittsburgh.

On Monday Night Football against the Giants, the fourth-year running back encountered his first hurdle on his road to achieving that goal.

After starting the game and receiving six carries over the first three drives, Conner exited the game with an ankle injury early in the second quarter. It was announced on the ESPN broadcast during the fourth quarter that he was listed as questionable to return but he would end up missing the remainder of the contest.

Second-year RB Benny Snell took over in Conner's place while Jaylen Samuels spelled him in spurts. The promising young back finished with 19 carries for 113 yards in a 26-16 Steelers win.

The sight of Conner missing valuable PT again has to be a major frustration for the 25-year-old and coach Mike Tomlin. Conner missed six games last season due to various ailments, and was tabbed to be the leader in the Steelers' young backfield in 2020. He finished the 2019 campaign with 464 rushing yards on 116 carries and four touchdowns to go along with 34 receptions for 251 yards and three scores.