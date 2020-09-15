Around the NFL

What we learned from Steelers' 26-16 win over Giants

Published: Sep 14, 2020 at 10:08 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In the aftermath of a lost 2019 season, Ben Roethlisberger made his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers helm on Monday night. But it was the steel seven first-round picks on the Pittsburgh defense that were the highlight in Monday night's opener and led the Steelers to a season-opening 26-16 win over the New York Giants. Pittsburgh's defense picked up where it left off last season and despite flashes of brilliance from Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley, was the driving force in the Steelers starting the season on a winning note.

Pittsburgh Steelers 26, New York Giants 16

1) Briefly at the onset, the Giants offense flashed its potential, going right at a much-ballyhooed Steelers defense on the opening drive of the night. After it was forced to punt, New York's offense was gifted the ball back at its 3-yard line, but it proved only to be a showcase for the real Pittsburgh D to stand up. The Steelers held the Giants to a field goal and set the tone for the evening ahead in the process. Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and the bunch flashed brilliance and potential, but were unable to sustain it. The Steelers defense was ferocious throughout – shaking off a picturesque Jones-to-Darius Slayton TD and a highlight-reel Barkley catch-and-run – to flex its might. Led by their steel seven first-round picks, the Steelers led the league in sacks and takeaways last season and had three and two, respectively, Monday. Perhaps no play was more emphatic than when Jones was commanding an odyssey of a 19-play drive, but was pressured by Bud Dupree and floated up a ball that Cam Heyward came crashing down with. The Giants had negative-3 yards in the first half, 29 for the whole 60 and held Barkley to a meager six on 15 rushes. Pittsburgh's defense is brilliant chaos and showed that for four quarters on Monday.

2) With a healed-up elbow and a new season to forget about the last, this was Ben Roethlisberger's return. It was hardly the Roethlisberger of old, though – at least in the early going. He looked anxious early and his rushed passes were off target. Nonetheless, the Steelers are the Steelers with him at the helm and the offense offered more hope of what may become than at anytime last year. All-around swell fellow JuJu Smith-Schuster (six catches for 69 yards and two TDs; great offensive fumble recovery) provided the most reason for Steelers smiles with a showing that looked far more like his 2018 campaign than his forgettable 2019. With James Conner injured, Benny Snell (19 carries for 113 yards) filled in nicely. And Roethlisberger's return saw him toss three scores (which reads better than it often looked). The defense shined for Pittsburgh, but the offense looks to be warming up.

3) In the shadow of Roethlisberger's return, credit is warranted for the Giants defense. A porous unit a season ago, Big Blue's defense held strong for the most part on Monday. Saquon is the leading man and Danny Dimes is a co-headliner as it goes with the Big Blue marquee, but the defense turned in a solid showing. New LB Blake Martinez tallied a game-high 12 tackles, Leonard Williams got plenty of pressure and the Giants gave nothing away. If the offense is able to garner more consistency, the Big Blue defense can surprise some folks.

4) Though the Chiefs were able to keep most of their Super Bowl band together, they did release punter Dustin Colquitt. Debuting for the Steelers, Colquitt showed he's still a top-tier ball striker in the league as he averaged 45.8 yards on four punts with a long of 59 and one inside the 20.

--Grant Gordon

