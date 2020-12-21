Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

The NFL's best kickoff returner evaded a scare Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, briefly sidelined during the Bears' win over the Vikings, avoided a serious knee injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The special teams ace and reserve running back looks to have a pretty good shot of playing against the Jaguars in Week 16, Pelissero added.

Patterson leads the NFL in KO returns (32), yards (942) and average (29.4).

Chicago (7-7) will monitor his recovery throughout the week as it continues its push for a wild-card spot. The Bears are currently the eighth seed in the NFC, just one game back of the Cardinals.

