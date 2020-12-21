Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Around the NFL

The NFL's best kickoff returner evaded a scare Sunday.

Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, briefly sidelined during the Bears' win over the Vikings, avoided a serious knee injury, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported. The special teams ace and reserve running back looks to have a pretty good shot of playing against the Jaguars in Week 16, Pelissero added.

Patterson leads the NFL in KO returns (32), yards (942) and average (29.4).

Chicago (7-7) will monitor his recovery throughout the week as it continues its push for a wild-card spot. The Bears are currently the eighth seed in the NFC, just one game back of the Cardinals.

Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday:

  • New England Patriots cornerback ﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿, the league's reigning defensive player of the year, suffered a partially torn quad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Gilmore will have surgery to repair it Tuesday and should be able to participate in some portion of the offseason program, Rapoport added. The diagnosis is considered a positive given that the injury initially appeared worse and there is no structural damage to his knee.
  • The Washington Football Team is signing veteran linebacker Mychal Kendricks off the Seahawks' practice squad, per Pelissero. The former Eagles starter has not appeared in a game this season.
  • Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Chris Hubbard is having surgery this week to repair torn ligaments in his knee and will miss the remainder of the season, Rapoport reported. The procedure will repair associated damage from a dislocated kneecap suffered during Sunday's win over the Giants, Rapoport added.
  • Seattle Seahawks running back DeeJay Dallas suffered a Grade 3 ankle sprain that should knock him out multiple weeks, Rapoport reported, per sources informed. Not great, but Seattle can withstand it with Rashaad Penny returning and taking on a larger role, Rapoport added.
  • Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid said rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (hip/ankle) is still being evaluated and the team expects to have a better idea of his injury later Monday.
  • The Indianapolis Colts released punter Ryan Allen from their practice squad.
  • The Cincinnati Bengals elevated quarterback Kevin Hogan to the active roster.

