Steelers RB James Conner (quad) ruled out for Monday versus Bengals

James Conner won't play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was initially listed as questionable to play with a quad injury but has been ruled out of Monday's tilt, the team announced.

It's been a struggle for Conner and the Steelers' run game in recent weeks. The RB missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list before returning in Week 14 to record just 18 yards on 10 carries.

The entire Steelers running game has bottomed out this season, ranking 31st in rush yards per game and 31st in yards per carry this season. Despite Mike Tomlin's insistence on getting the run game back on track, the Steelers have run the ball on just 33.4 percent of their plays since Week 6, the lowest percentage in the NFL over that span.

Pittsburgh has averaged the fewest expected yards per rush this season, per Next Gen Stats, at 3.82. Conner has gained plus-48 rush yards over expected this season, but the rest of the Steelers' RBs (﻿Benny Snell﻿, Jaylen Samuels﻿, Anthony McFarland﻿) have combined for minus-39 rush yards above expected this season -- Snell (+3), Samuels (-9), McFarland (-33).