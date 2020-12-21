Around the NFL

Steelers RB James Conner (quad) ruled out for Monday versus Bengals

Published: Dec 21, 2020 at 04:06 PM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

James Conner won't play on Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Pittsburgh Steelers running back was initially listed as questionable to play with a quad injury but has been ruled out of Monday's tilt, the team announced.

It's been a struggle for Conner and the Steelers' run game in recent weeks. The RB missed two games on the reserve/COVID-19 list before returning in Week 14 to record just 18 yards on 10 carries.

The entire Steelers running game has bottomed out this season, ranking 31st in rush yards per game and 31st in yards per carry this season. Despite Mike Tomlin's insistence on getting the run game back on track, the Steelers have run the ball on just 33.4 percent of their plays since Week 6, the lowest percentage in the NFL over that span.

Pittsburgh has averaged the fewest expected yards per rush this season, per Next Gen Stats, at 3.82. Conner has gained plus-48 rush yards over expected this season, but the rest of the Steelers' RBs (﻿Benny Snell﻿, Jaylen Samuels﻿, Anthony McFarland﻿) have combined for minus-39 rush yards above expected this season -- Snell (+3), Samuels (-9), McFarland (-33).

Sans Conner once again, the trio will have a chance to get back on track against a Bengals defense that has struggled against the run all season, allowing the 28th most rush yards per game.

Related Content

news

Pass-rushing great, Hall of Famer Kevin Greene dead at 58

One of the most prolific pass rushers to ever grace the gridiron, Pro Football Hall of Famer ﻿Kevin Greene﻿ has died. He was just 58. 
news

Patriots CB Stephon Gilmore to undergo season-ending surgery for partially torn quad

﻿Stephon Gilmore﻿ attempted to plant his foot while in coverage Sunday and saw his season end in an instant. Ian Rapoport reports the All-Pro CB suffered a partially torn quadriceps and will undergo surgery but should be able to participate in some portion of the Patriots' offseason program.
news

Brian Flores: 'Our playoff is this week against the Raiders'

In a tightly packed AFC playoff race, Dolphins coach Brian Flores knows this weekend's game against the Raiders is just as important.
news

Monday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 16

Cordarrelle Patterson﻿, briefly sidelined during the Bears' win over the Vikings, avoided a serious knee injury, Tom Pelissero reports. The special teams ace and reserve RB looks to have a pretty good shot of playing against the Jaguars in Week 16. Here's other injury and roster news we're tracking on Monday.
news

Eagles coach Doug Pederson says Jalen Hurts will start Week 16 vs. Cowboys

Eagles coach Doug Pederson told reporters Jalen Hurts will start at quarterback in Week 16 against the Cowboys.
news

Ron Rivera focused on making playoffs, not on 'getting revenge' against Panthers

The Washington Football team has a chance to make the playoffs and that's where coach Ron Rivera wants to keep the focus. Not on them facing his former team.
news

Lions fire special teams coach Brayden Coombs

The Detroit Lions announced they have fired special teams coordinator Brayden Coombs.
news

Elliott: Tony Pollard proves 'super explosive' in expanded role for Cowboys

Tony Pollard got his first chance at a full-time role, and the dynamic Cowboys RB didn't disappoint in Sunday's 41-33 victory over the 49ers.
news

Carolina Panthers fire general manager Marty Hurney

The second Marty Hurney era is over in Charlotte. The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they fired their general manager.
news

Saints QB Drew Brees not 100 percent, 'but I'm on my way' after loss to Chiefs

Drew Brees﻿ was able to laugh following Sunday's 32-29 loss to the Chiefs, letting out a big chuckle when asked if he was 100 percent: "No." 
news

What to watch for in Steelers-Bengals on 'Monday Night Football'

It's been a minute since the Steelers, losers of their last two, have fallen to the division rival Bengals. The added incentive of clinching the AFC North with a win on "Monday Night Football" should be more than enough motivation to keep Cincy at bay once again.
