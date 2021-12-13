'Monday Night Football' preview: What to watch for in Rams-Cardinals





The league's schedule-makers can take a bow with this late-season Monday Night Football matchup. Rams-Cardinals is a rematch of divisional foes looking to improve their place within the NFC playoff picture. Currently holding the best record in the NFL, the Cardinals can clinch a playoff berth with a win and inch closer to an NFC West title that has eluded the franchise since 2015. For the Rams, this a must-win game for their divisional hopes. With star quarterbacks going up against high-flying defenses, the table is set for a showdown in the desert.





Here are four things to watch for when the Cardinals host the Rams on Monday night:



