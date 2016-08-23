MJD's 2016 top 10 fantasy football players by position

DeAndre Hopkins has played with different quarterbacks and still produced in the past. Now, he has a consistent quarterback in Brock Osweiler, so I think he's going to be a big playmaker. Not to mention, he wants his new contract. Allen Robinson is a beast, and I think he's going to take the next step this season. He had a big year in 2015, tying for the league-lead in touchdown receptions, and he'll build off that in 2016. Jarvis Landry is all about receptions. He's going to get around 100 catches and is a consistent player for the Dolphins. Now that Andrew Luck is back, T.Y. Hilton is going to get a lot of looks. He can play in the slot or outside and has big-play ability. If Mike Evans can just catch the ball when thrown to him, I think he'll have around 150 receptions. He dropped a ton of balls last year, but the word around training camp is he's looking ready to go.