Missouri WR Dorial Green-Beckham allegedly assaulted woman

Published: Apr 10, 2014 at 07:27 AM
Chase Goodbread
Missouri wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham will not be arrested by Columbia, Mo., police following a burglary investigation that preceded the junior-to-be being suspended indefinitely by head coach Gary Pinkel. But the details in the incident report are troubling as the star player's college football career remains in doubt.

Police have closed the investigation and will not make any arrests stemming from the case, according to a release reported at stltoday.com. The police had no comment on why Green-Beckham was not charged.

The incident report alleges, according to columbiatribune.com, that Green-Beckham unlawfully entered an apartment at Brookside Townhomes in Columbia early Sunday morning, where three women, including his girlfriend, were inside. He allegedly forced the door open, and assaulted one of the women who wasn't his girlfriend by pushing her, causing a fall down at least four stairs. He and his girlfriend then left. The victim declined to press charges, telling police "she was afraid of the media and community backlash since Green-Beckham is a football player for the University of Missouri and is possibly going to be in the NFL Draft soon."

The police report also indicates Green-Beckham's girlfriend sent text messages to the victim dissuading her from pressing charges.

Pinkel did not tie Green-Beckham to the investigation in announcing his suspension, simply citing a violation of team rules, but expressed far more frustration than what is typical for a boilerplate suspension announcement from a college football coach.

Green-Beckham has had two prior scrapes with the law since arriving at Missouri in 2012, both involving marijuana. Most recently, he arrested as an occupant in a vehicle that police discovered was carrying a pound of marijuana during a routine traffic stop. He was released and has not been formally charged, but that investigation remains open.

Last year, the sophomore posted 883 receiving yards and 12 touchdown catches in Missouri's surprising run to the SEC Championship Game. In just two years, however, the gifted receiver has made a trail leading to Pinkel's dog house, and his latest suspension could eventually spell the end of his career with the Tigers. At 6-foot-6, 225 pounds, he was the nation's No. 1 wide receiver recruit out of high school, and could be a promising pro prospect for the NFL draft in 2015 or '16.

