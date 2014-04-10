Missouri WR Dorial Green-Beckham allegedly assaulted woman

The incident report alleges, according to columbiatribune.com, that Green-Beckham unlawfully entered an apartment at Brookside Townhomes in Columbia early Sunday morning, where three women, including his girlfriend, were inside. He allegedly forced the door open, and assaulted one of the women who wasn't his girlfriend by pushing her, causing a fall down at least four stairs. He and his girlfriend then left. The victim declined to press charges, telling police "she was afraid of the media and community backlash since Green-Beckham is a football player for the University of Missouri and is possibly going to be in the NFL Draft soon."