Missouri's Kony Ealy: 'I'm the best guy in this draft, period'

Ealy turned pro a year early, then had a somewhat disappointing performance at the NFL Scouting Combine, running a 4.92 40 and posting a vertical jump of 31 inches. He did have a great time in the three-cone drill, leading all linemen with a clocking of 6.83 seconds. He ran a 4.69 in the 40 and had a 32-inch vertical jump at his pro day. But NFL Media senior draft analyst Gil Brandt said Ealy's workout "did not enhance his chances to get drafted in the first round. It was a good but not excellent workout."