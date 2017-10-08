Minkah Fitzpatrick could be bigger version of Tyrann Mathieu

4. He has outstanding makeup speed. One of the key elements for anyone playing corner, whether it's inside or outside, is that you have recovery speed because you're going to find yourself in a trail position at some point in every game. The big-time players have the ability to make up ground and close the cushion. That was something Fitzpatrick displayed against Texas A&M. He rarely gets caught out of position, but when he does, he's quick to recover because of his explosiveness and speed. He only got beat on one route the whole game (Aggies star Christian Kirk hit him with a quick out route) but he closed it down and made the tackle on the play. Outside of that, he didn't give up anything.