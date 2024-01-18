Mike McCarthy, Cowboys staff operating at status quo as decision looms

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is known to take a step back back after a season's conclusion to examine everything, Pelissero noted, and going back to the regular season, Jones had not expressed any desire to make a coaching change.

McCarthy, who has one year left on his contract, has gone 42-25 as the Cowboys' head coach, including three straight 12-win seasons that included a pair of NFC East titles. However, the 60-year-old coach is 1-2 in the playoffs and is the sixth straight Dallas head coach since Barry Switzer in 1995 to come up short of leading the Cowboys past the Divisional Round.

As Dallas' high expectations fell well short yet again, McCarthy's status for 2024 has become a hot button issue not yet cooled or concluded by Jones.