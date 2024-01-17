Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence on Walter Payton Man of the Year nomination: 'It's truly a blessing' 

To help boost literacy and writing skills, Lawrence reads to children at events like Reading Makes You a Superhero. He also cherishes memories of visits to Boys & Girls Clubs organizations, recounting to NFL.com a trip to one in Oak Cliff, Texas, just before the 2023 season that included basketball, kickball, pizza and, most importantly, giving attention to the kids involved.

Lawrence's goal during such outings is to provide youth with another positive mentor to look up to and "see what's coming from his life so they can have a vision of what they want for theirs."

"I grew up in -- you could say it's 'rough' or you could say it's 'country' -- I grew up in a rural area," Lawrence said. "One thing my dad told me growing up is, 'Son, every man is a product of their environment.' So whatever environment that you're in, the environment is going to be able to take over one day if you're not careful or you don't change the environment around you.

"So that's the main thing. I have kids. I understand everybody's not fortunate to come from a civil background, so I just want to make sure I'm leading the right way in my household, but also making sure every kid gets whatever they need to succeed in life. Because we only get one opportunity at that life."

Lawrence continues to make the most of his opportunity.

And his generosity doesn't end when he dons his helmet, either. While helping Dallas to an NFC East title and its third consecutive 12-win season, Lawrence racked up 4.0 sacks -- good for a $20,000 contribution to the North Texas Food Bank, thanks to his partnership with Globe Life, the official life insurance partner of the Cowboys. Lawrence is donating $2,500 for each of those sacks, with Globe Life matching that amount.

He'll be able to stack another donation on top of that to his charity of choice, whether or not he wins the Walter Payton Man of the Year award in February.

All 32 nominees receive a $55,000 donation, while the winner receives $250,000, courtesy of the NFL Foundation and Nationwide.

Dak Prescott, who happened to be the one to surprise Lawrence by announcing his teammate's nomination at a Lowe's Christmas event, took home the hardware last year.

Whatever happens on Feb. 8, the long-time Cowboy has already made an indelible mark.