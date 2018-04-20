Mike Mayock's 2018 NFL Draft prospect-team connections

Would UTSA DE Marcus Davenport be the right fit with the Lions' defense? Maybe. But it could take a while to find out. Mayock sees Davenport as a raw talent in need of some development, and one who could make a more immediate impact in a more simple defensive scheme that would require him only to rush the passer. More would be required of him in the Lions' defense, which could make him more of a long-term projection in Detroit.