Mike Mayock: Brandon Scherff will be first O-lineman drafted

Mayock's top-ranked offensive tackle is Pittsburgh's T.J. Clemmings. But as everyone who follows the draft knows, there is some risk with Clemmings because he has played just two seasons along the offensive line -- and at right tackle, no less. He was a defensive lineman in high school and in his first two seasons at Pitt. But he definitely has the physical traits of a left tackle: He is 6-4 3/4 and 309 pounds, with an impressive wingspan of 85 5/8 inches. Mayock touted Clemmings' "tremendously high ceiling," but noted that because of his inexperience at the position, there is a risk that he never reaches that upside.