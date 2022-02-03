Around the NFL

Mike Macdonald plans to stay aggressive as Ravens' new defensive coordinator

Published: Feb 03, 2022 at 08:05 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Baltimore Ravens shuffled defensive coordinators, parting ways with Don 'Wink' Martindale and hiring Mike Macdonald away from the University of Michigan. The change was partly to shake up a defense that began to falter in 2021.

Martindale was a heavy-pressure coordinator, throwing a cavalcade of blitzes which left quarterbacks never quite sure where the pressure was coming from. In 2020, the Ravens led the NFL in blitz percent (45.3%). In 2021, that figure fell to No. 6 (32.4%), per Next Gen Stats.

The change in coordinator signifies a desire to rely less on the blitz moving forward, but Macdonald said Wednesday that doesn't mean lacking aggression.

"The aggressiveness -- absolutely -- is going to carry over, but I think you've got to look through the lens [of], 'What does aggressiveness actually mean?'" Macdonald said, via the team's official website. "It's about keeping the offense off-balance and where they're not really believing what they're seeing on a down-to-down basis. So, a lot of times, that will come with the schemed-up pressure -- that'll happen. A lot of times it could be a fake pressure, it could look like this coverage and play like another one. You're changing the stress points of the zones and things like that and just trying to create doubt at all times. You want to be the one pushing the envelope, rather than the other way around."

Macdonald spent seven seasons with the Ravens working his way from coaching intern in 2014 to defensive assistant (2015-2016), to defensive backs coach (2017) and finally linebackers coach (2018-2020). His familiarity with the mainstays of Baltimore's system should lead to a fluid changeover.

In one year as defensive coordinator at Michigan under John Harbaugh's brother, Jim, Macdonald's defense did attack, but it usually wasn't in the form of all-out pressure. Instead, Macdonald mixed coverages behind pressures to throw off quarterbacks. Utilizing a mix of zone and man, and disguising pressures, Michigan's defense went from the 95th ranked scoring unit to eighth in 2021, allowing just 17.4 points per game. It helped that Michigan boasted two potential first-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo.

"It's just the willingness to just try to keep putting your players in the best position so they can succeed," Macdonald said. "If you let that kind of guide your decision process, you end up at a pretty decent spot.

"The first thing you want is a cohesive unit. You want everybody to have each other's backs. There's a certain style it takes to play like a Raven. You want it to be multiple. You want it to be flexible and adaptable. It needs to be complimentary, light enough when you can adjust to certain things and simple for the players so they can go play the way you expect them to go play."

The Ravens' secondary was decimated by injury in 2021, and Baltimore will have several key free agents to make decisions on, including defensive lineman ﻿Calais Campbell﻿ and edge rusher ﻿Justin Houston﻿. But with building locks like ﻿Odafe Oweh﻿, who is coming off an impressive rookie campaign, the building blocks are there for Baltimore to get back to being a lock-down unit.

"Ultimately, our goal is not even Top 10, right?" Macdonald said. "You want to be No. 1. So, that's the standard."

Related Content

news

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross responds to Brian Flores' allegations, NFL's expected investigation

Dolphins owner Stephen Ross issued a statement Wednesday night in which he said he takes "great personal exception to these malicious attacks" in response to former head coach Brian Flores' allegations and said "we will cooperate fully" with the NFL's expected investigation.
news

Bill Belichick salutes Tom Brady amid retirement: 'The best player in NFL history'

One day after Tom Brady confirmed he is retiring from football, and deservedly drew praise from across the sports and entertainment landscape, his former head coach weighed in. Bill Belichick, in fact, offered about as big of a compliment as can be given to a player.
news

Vikings expected to hire Rams OC Kevin O'Connell as head coach

The Minnesota Vikings are expected to hire Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell as head coach, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

2022 Pro Bowl to feature 'Spot and Choose' method, no kickoffs

Rule changes have become a staple of the postseason exhibition, and this year's iteration will be no different. The NFL announced Wednesday there will be no kickoffs in the 2022 Pro Bowl, which will be played Sunday at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Instead, the "Spot and Choose" method will be implemented at the beginning of each half.
news

Witness says he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer ex-head coach Brian Flores $100,000 per loss in 2019

NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Wednesday that he spoke with a witness who said he heard Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offer former head coach Brian Flores $100,000 for every loss during the 2019 season.
news

Bengals to wear black home uniforms in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

The Cincinnati Bengals will be donning their home black uniforms during Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Wednesday.
news

Bears hire Colts DB coach Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

The Chicago Bears' search for a defensive coordinator has officially come to an end, with the club hiring former Colts assistant Alan Williams to fill the position.
news

Bills expected to hire ex-Panthers OC Joe Brady as quarterbacks coach

Joe Brady is sticking around for another go in the NFL. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Bills are expected to hire the former Panthers offensive coordinator as their new quarterbacks coach.
news

Broncos hire Packers' Justin Outten as offensive coordinator, Vikings' Klint Kubiak as QBs coach

In the wake of Denver's hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as head coach, the Broncos added a few more notable names to their revamped offensive staff.
news

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores addresses allegations in lawsuit against NFL, three teams

In an interview with CBS Mornings on Wednesday, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores spoke publicly for the first time since suing the NFL and three of its teams alleging a pattern of racist hiring practices by the league and other forms of racial discrimination.
news

Jalen Hurts to undergo ankle surgery; Eagles QB expected to make full recovery by start of OTAs

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts is set to undergo ankle surgery Wednesday, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Hurts is expected to make a full recovery by the start of OTAs.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW